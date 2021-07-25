Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stake Increased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,449 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.35% of Owl Rock Capital worth $18,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 66,940 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $8,166,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.5% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 161,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,893,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 297,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $337,707.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,911,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,077,022.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,530 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $613,773.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,804,553 shares in the company, valued at $575,344,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,371,300 shares of company stock worth $19,912,432. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

