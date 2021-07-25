Oxen Achieves Market Cap of $42.45 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $42.45 million and approximately $141,371.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,531.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,159.75 or 0.06254525 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.73 or 0.01293709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00362101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00137658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.60 or 0.00618570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00367598 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.49 or 0.00282312 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,904,181 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

