Oxygen Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.32 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $76.32 million and approximately $303,594.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00003797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000510 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,460,465 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

