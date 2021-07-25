PacWest Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.81 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.20.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PACW. Wedbush lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

