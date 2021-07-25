PAID Network Trading 7.4% Higher This Week (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $21.74 million and approximately $358,524.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00038917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00119315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00137940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,495.10 or 1.00225414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $298.73 or 0.00867946 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

