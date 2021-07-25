Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 7,725 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,074 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

