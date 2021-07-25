Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Shares of NXST opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

