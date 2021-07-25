Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 708.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,568 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARMK opened at $34.75 on Friday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

