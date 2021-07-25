Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 122.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $475.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.23. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

