Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 40,300 Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $167,225,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,063,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,283 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $69,772,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9,528.7% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,213 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RCI opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.18.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

