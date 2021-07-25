Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,774 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,189,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,670,000 after purchasing an additional 96,041 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,410,000 after buying an additional 180,604 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,169,000 after buying an additional 184,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $139.43 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.