Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 127.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 262.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hasbro by 23.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.