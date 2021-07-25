Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.11 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,412 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $57.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.