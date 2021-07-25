Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 138.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 71.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Genpact by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.97. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

