Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 1,173.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,237 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 439,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 667,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 196,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,888 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CS opened at $10.06 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CS. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

