Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,867,000 after purchasing an additional 325,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,372 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,483 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of ELS opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $82.98.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

