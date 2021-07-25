Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,904 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 43.97%. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

