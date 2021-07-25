Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,770 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,012,000 after buying an additional 200,995 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after buying an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.54. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

