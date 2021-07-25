Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 4,707 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 385,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,177,000 after acquiring an additional 127,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Oshkosh by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OSK opened at $119.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.58. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.