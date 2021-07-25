Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of Brinker International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534,823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 865,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,509,000 after purchasing an additional 238,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $427,558.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EAT opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,832.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

