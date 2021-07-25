Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,512,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after buying an additional 282,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.36.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -489.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.78. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

