Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 202.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $8,258,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $2,250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,421,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 231,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,137,000 after buying an additional 110,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James dropped their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.21.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $580.34 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.64 and a 12-month high of $616.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $546.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -290.17 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

