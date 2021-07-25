Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 726.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.54 and a 1 year high of $164.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.47.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.