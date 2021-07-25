Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 546.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,428 shares of company stock worth $31,600,095. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $268.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

