Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 155.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,026 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,270,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,087,000 after buying an additional 481,392 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,188,000 after buying an additional 1,334,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 78.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 57,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $35.29 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

