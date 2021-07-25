Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,537 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,305 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $23.13 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

