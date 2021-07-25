Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 15,830 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $202.63 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

