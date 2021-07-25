Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 196,126 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 196,126 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.08% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after buying an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 567,066 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

