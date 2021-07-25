Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 40,286 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,286 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,500,044.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 135,004 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 76,358 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,412,000 after purchasing an additional 144,234 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,789,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of MGM opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

