Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,206,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Cable One by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,159.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock opened at $1,938.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,844.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

