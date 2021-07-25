Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.85 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for $15.39 or 0.00044869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $7.85 million and $7.37 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.36 or 0.00814649 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

BUNNY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

