PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Tops $13.63 on Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for about $13.63 or 0.00039683 BTC on popular exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and $296.83 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00047261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.08 or 0.00815558 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 200,997,022 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.