Parachute Reaches Market Cap of $2.90 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $210,502.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 660,396,169 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

