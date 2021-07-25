Paradiem LLC Acquires 462 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $640.27. 1,031,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.