Paradiem LLC Acquires 553 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,300,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Align Technology by 998.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,648,000 after acquiring an additional 190,164 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $10.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $638.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $605.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.83 and a twelve month high of $653.86. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.64.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

