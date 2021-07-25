Paradiem LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 19.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Logitech International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Logitech International by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,810. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.07.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.