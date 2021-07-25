Paradiem LLC Buys 1,005 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.86.

NYSE NOW traded up $9.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $586.18. 890,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,556. The company has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 781.57, a PEG ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $414.60 and a one year high of $598.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

