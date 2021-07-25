Paradiem LLC Buys 2,924 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 14.5% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.63.

Paylocity stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.71. 203,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.28 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $124.75 and a 52-week high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

