Paradiem LLC Cuts Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Paradiem LLC cut its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $186,193,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $87,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 516.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,731,000 after acquiring an additional 120,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of RH by 178.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

Shares of RH traded up $9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $685.00. 246,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,905. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $661.39. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 12 month low of $277.02 and a 12 month high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

