Paradiem LLC Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.75.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,994. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $285.57.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

