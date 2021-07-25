Paradiem LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $18.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $748.14. 1,070,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $684.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $756.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

