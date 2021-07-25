Paradiem LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $5,948,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,888,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,826. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $106.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

