Paradiem LLC Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

Shares of PAYC traded up $10.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.90. 246,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,419. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

