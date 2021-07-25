Paradiem LLC Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,414,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in MSCI by 5.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 14.5% in the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 77.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 18.2% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded up $6.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $578.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,826. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $509.54. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $580.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

