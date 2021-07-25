Paradiem LLC Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,741. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

