Paradiem LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.09. 354,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,551. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.31 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,951,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

