Paradiem LLC Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 638.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 51,952 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,317,000 after acquiring an additional 67,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,905,000 after acquiring an additional 103,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,002. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.15 and a 52 week high of $452.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.80.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.