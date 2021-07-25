Paradiem LLC Purchases 1,819 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.93.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.79. 1,215,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,879. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $405.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

