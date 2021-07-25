Paradiem LLC Purchases New Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Paradiem LLC owned 0.06% of Atkore at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 166.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 343.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 40,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,579 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 90.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATKR stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 243,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,992. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

