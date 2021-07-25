Paradiem LLC Raises Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $101.05. 1,610,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,222. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.62.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,001 shares of company stock worth $17,116,112. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

